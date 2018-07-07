Ben Simmons Texts Ex Tinashe While Out With Kendall Jenner

Ben Simmons is still putting his basketball career on the line after he’s been seen continuing his relationship with Kendall Jenner despite what appeared to be an earlier hiccup in their dating lives. Tinashe, Simmons ex, and the budding couple were all in the same club this past Thursday night (June 5) and the singer claims the 76ers star and 2018 NBA Rookie Of The Year texted her while he was inside.

TMZ reports:

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Ben Simmons showed up to the same club as his ex, Tinashe, and things had to have been weird for everyone, although Tinashe brushed it off like a pro.

All three hung out at Delilah Thursday night in WeHo, but no one stayed out too late, which should be a sign things likely were awkward inside.

We got Kendall and Ben leaving the club first. After they leave, Tinashe follows and gets into her own car only a few minutes behind.

