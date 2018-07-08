PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – A Summit County mayor was arrested for allegedly slapping his lover in the face while in Florida in April, according to a Palm Beach Garden police report.
Macedonia mayor Joseph Migliorini, 65, was charged with one count of battery.
The victim made arrangements for Migliorini, who the police report refers to as her “paramour,” to pick her up at a restaurant named Seasons 52 after a meeting. According to the report, the mayor called the woman to let her know he arrived at the restaurant and she came outside to let him know her meeting wasn’t over.
When she turned to go back into the restaurant, Migliorini allegedly grabbed her by the hair, yanked her bank, spun her around and then slapped her in the face, the report said. Migliorini also allegedly called the woman derogatory names in front of restaurant employees and patrons.
READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Yasuhide Fumoto and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Anthony Wallace and Getty Images
Mayor Of Macedonia, OH Arrested After Reportedly Slapping His Lover was originally published on wzakcleveland.com