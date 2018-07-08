CLOSE
News
Home > News

Mayor Of Macedonia, OH Arrested After Reportedly Slapping His Lover

90 reads
Leave a comment
Handcuffed man

Source: ANTHONY WALLACE / Getty

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – A Summit County mayor was arrested for allegedly slapping his lover in the face while in Florida in April, according to a Palm Beach Garden police report.

Macedonia mayor Joseph Migliorini, 65, was charged with one count of battery.

The victim made arrangements for Migliorini, who the police report refers to as her “paramour,” to pick her up at a restaurant named Seasons 52 after a meeting. According to the report, the mayor called the woman to let her know he arrived at the restaurant and she came outside to let him know her meeting wasn’t over.

When she turned to go back into the restaurant, Migliorini allegedly grabbed her by the hair, yanked her bank, spun her around and then slapped her in the face, the report said. Migliorini also allegedly called the woman derogatory names in front of restaurant employees and patrons.

The Latest:

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Yasuhide Fumoto and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Anthony Wallace and Getty Images

Luther Vandross Live In Concert

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

28 photos Launch gallery

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Continue reading Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Mayor Of Macedonia, OH Arrested After Reportedly Slapping His Lover was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Joseph Migliorini

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close