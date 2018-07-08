Mayor Of Macedonia, OH Arrested After Reportedly Slapping His Lover

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – A Summit County mayor was arrested for allegedly slapping his lover in the face while in Florida in April, according to a Palm Beach Garden police report.

Follow @TheRSMS

Macedonia mayor Joseph Migliorini, 65, was charged with one count of battery.

The victim made arrangements for Migliorini, who the police report refers to as her “paramour,” to pick her up at a restaurant named Seasons 52 after a meeting. According to the report, the mayor called the woman to let her know he arrived at the restaurant and she came outside to let him know her meeting wasn’t over.

When she turned to go back into the restaurant, Migliorini allegedly grabbed her by the hair, yanked her bank, spun her around and then slapped her in the face, the report said. Migliorini also allegedly called the woman derogatory names in front of restaurant employees and patrons.

The Latest:

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Yasuhide Fumoto and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Anthony Wallace and Getty Images

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos] 28 photos Launch gallery Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos] 1. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 4 Source:Getty 1 of 28 2. Luther Vandross brought more than a little bit of Las Vegas to 7;000 fans at Maple Leaf Gardens last Source:Getty 2 of 28 3. Luther Vandross On Stage Source:Getty 3 of 28 4. Luther Vandross On 'Oprah Winfrey' Source:Getty 4 of 28 5. Little Richard And Luther Vandross Source:Getty 5 of 28 6. The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson - Season 28 Source:Getty 6 of 28 7. Luther Vandross Live In Concert Source:Getty 7 of 28 8. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 8 of 28 9. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 9 of 28 10. Dionne Warwick Burt Bacharach Carole Bayer Sager And Luther Vandross Source:Getty 10 of 28 11. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 11 of 28 12. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 12 of 28 13. Roberta Flack And Luther Vandross Source:Getty 13 of 28 14. Singer Luther Vandross Source:Getty 14 of 28 15. Luther Vandross Live at Westbury Music Fair Source:Getty 15 of 28 16. 7th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards Source:Getty 16 of 28 17. 33rd Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty 17 of 28 18. BET Awards Source:Getty 18 of 28 19. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 9 Source:Getty 19 of 28 20. Disney ABC Television Group Archive Source:Getty 20 of 28 21. Disney ABC Television Group Archive Source:Getty 21 of 28 22. Celine Dion, Luther Vandross And Little Richard Appear At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre Source:Getty 22 of 28 23. Los Angeles Cityscapes and City Views Source:Getty 23 of 28 24. Luther Vandross Honored Posthumously On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty 24 of 28 25. Foxy Brown, Luther Vandross 'O' Magazine launch party Metropolitan Pavilion, NYC April 12, 2000 Source:Getty 25 of 28 26. Clive Davis At Arista Grammy Party Source:Getty 26 of 28 27. Luther Vandross Retro Source:Getty 27 of 28 28. Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross Presenting On The 17th American Music Awards Source:Getty 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos] Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Mayor Of Macedonia, OH Arrested After Reportedly Slapping His Lover was originally published on wzakcleveland.com