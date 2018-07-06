Hilarious #NationalFriedChickenDay Comments

0 reads Leave a comment
Most Hilarious Damn Reactions To #NationalFriedChickenDay
14 photos Launch gallery
Most Hilarious Damn Reactions To #NationalFriedChickenDay
1. John Legend Knows...1 of 14
2. Gotta Love The Waffles2 of 14
3. Always Time For A Mitch McConnell Joke3 of 14
4. BET Is Hilarious4 of 14
5. All About The Chicken5 of 14
6. Drag Queens Get It6 of 14
7. Shout Out To Octavia!7 of 14
8. Is This For Real?8 of 14
9. Obama And Sharpton Are 'Bout It!9 of 14
10.10 of 14
11. Dancing Chickens!11 of 14
12. Not Everyone Is Feeling It12 of 14
13. A Lil' Hip-Hop13 of 14
14. Harry Potter's Crew Got To Get It In14 of 14
comments – add yours