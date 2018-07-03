Joseph Sikora Talks About Putting In Work As A Graffiti Artist [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

“Power” is back and Joseph Sikora aka. Tommy has a lot to say about this season. On his off time he enjoys sketching and graffiti art. Sikora mentioned that he’s been doing graffiti art since he was 11.

He rolls with a team called J4S and when he was younger used to graffiti in Chicago. Sikora even spoke about how you can find some of his work in Chicago. At the age he’s at he normally asks for permission to do graffiti art now.

Sikora also spoke about how hip-hop influenced him and some of his favorite rappers include EPMD as well as Public Enemy. Fans of the show “Power” should get ready because every character this season will have there moment. If he could bring back anyone on the show it would be “Greg Knox” or “Holly.”

