Nas’ Queensbridge Venture Partners has been securing some big bags recently.
In March, Nas reportedly netted $40 million in a separate deal with Amazon, which also bought Ring, a video-doorbell security system that was acquired for $1.2 billion. Queensbridge Venture Partners has also invested in Lyft, SeatGeek, Dropbox and Genius.
That’s why QVP’s latest bag should come as no surprise.
Friday Karen Civil reported that Amazon’s would be purchasing PillPack for $1 billion. QVP first invested in the company in 2014. PillPack aims to expedite the prescription drug delivery process nationwide for those who require daily prescriptions.
“PillPack’s visionary team has a combination of deep pharmacy experience and a focus on technology,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. “PillPack is meaningfully improving its customers’ lives, and we want to help them continue making it easy for people to save time, simplify their lives, and feel healthier. We’re excited to see what we can do together on behalf of customers over time.”
Nas-Backed Medical Service PillPack Sells To Amazon For $1 Billion was originally published on globalgrind.com