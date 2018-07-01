Nas-Backed Medical Service PillPack Sells To Amazon For $1 Billion

Nas’ Queensbridge Venture Partners has been securing some big bags recently.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In March, Nas reportedly netted $40 million in a separate deal with Amazon, which also bought Ring, a video-doorbell security system that was acquired for $1.2 billion. Queensbridge Venture Partners has also invested in Lyft, SeatGeek, Dropbox and Genius.

That’s why QVP’s latest bag should come as no surprise.

Friday Karen Civil reported that Amazon’s would be purchasing PillPack for $1 billion. QVP first invested in the company in 2014. PillPack aims to expedite the prescription drug delivery process nationwide for those who require daily prescriptions.

“PillPack’s visionary team has a combination of deep pharmacy experience and a focus on technology,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. “PillPack is meaningfully improving its customers’ lives, and we want to help them continue making it easy for people to save time, simplify their lives, and feel healthier. We’re excited to see what we can do together on behalf of customers over time.”

The Latest:

43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones 18 photos Launch gallery 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones 1. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:PR 1 of 18 2. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:PR 2 of 18 3. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:PR 3 of 18 4. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:PR 4 of 18 5. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:PR 5 of 18 6. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:PR 6 of 18 7. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:PR 7 of 18 8. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 8 of 18 9. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Courtesy 9 of 18 10. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 10 of 18 11. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 11 of 18 12. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 12 of 18 13. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 13 of 18 14. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 14 of 18 15. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones 15 of 18 16. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 16 of 18 17. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 17 of 18 18. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones Source:Instagram 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Nas-Backed Medical Service PillPack Sells To Amazon For $1 Billion 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones

Nas-Backed Medical Service PillPack Sells To Amazon For $1 Billion was originally published on globalgrind.com