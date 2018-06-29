XXXTentacion’s Mother & 2 Brothers Named In Rapper’s Will

The family of XXXTentacion was named in the rapper’s will, with the remainder of his fortunes going to his mother and siblings. Although the slain artist’s girlfriend is expecting a child, no children were named in the document.
From TMZ:
According to the will, filed with the court, XXX left all of his property in trust, with his mom as trustee. She filed docs saying the beneficiaries in the trust are her and XXX’s 2 brothers. The will states XXX has no children. It’s interesting … his mother claims a prior girlfriend of XXX’s is currently pregnant. It appears the will was drafted before she became pregnant. It was signed in November 2017.
The outlet points out that XXX’s net worth was not reported but he apparently did well enough in his career to purchase homes in Florida for several family members.
