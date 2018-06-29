CLOSE
Videos
Home > Videos

“The Bobby Brown Story” Super Trailer [VIDEO]

139 reads
Leave a comment

The King is here! Well, not just yet. But the supertrailer for BET’s The Bobby Brown Story has hit the web it appears Bobby Brown and the creative team aren’t leaving any controversy out. Played again by actor Woody McClain, who portrayed Brown in the successful 3-part New Edition Story last year, the actor gets to go full on King Of R&B if the trailer is any indication.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Luke Cage star Gabrielle Dennis is Whitney Houston and Algee Smith will return as the fictional version of Ralph Tresvant. And Mekhi Phifer will play Tommy Brown, Bobby’s loyal brother and right-hand man. Brown took photos at the BET Awards last weekend with some of the actors in the production.

The Bobby Brown Story airs over two nights on BET on September 4th. Will you be watching?

 

 

The Latest:

Bobby Brown Through the Years

12 photos Launch gallery

Bobby Brown Through the Years

Continue reading Bobby Brown Through the Years

Bobby Brown Through the Years

“The Bobby Brown Story” Super Trailer [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close