Evelyn Lozada Blasts Tami Roman For Domestic Violence “Victim Blaming” Comments

Evelyn Lozada’s got some unlikely support coming in during her latest bit of Tami Roman drama. As previously reported the #BasketballWives star burst into tears after Tami brought up an ancient rumor that she slept with Shaunie O’Neal’s ex and Evelyn swore on her son that it’s not true.

Not only that, Tami also accused Evelyn of “fighting that man” Chad Johnson before the domestic violence incident that ended their marriage.

Now after rehashing the DV incident with a photo of her Chad Johnson headbutt injuries, Ev is shunning Tami for victim blaming and “trying to ruin her.”

Me & my ex husband know the truth & that’s all that matters. My heart aches for the kids & our families having to re-live this shit all over again because of someone’s evil ways. #BasketballWives — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) June 26, 2018

Interestingly enough, all the while Ev’s been speaking on domestic violence, she’s gotten support from some unlikely allies connected to Chad himself.

Chad Johnson’s own daughter Jicyra wrote a lengthy note to Evelyn thanking her for leaving her father so she could learn a hard lesson about “knowing your worth.”

“My love for you multiplied tenfold when you left him as it taught me that despite feelings, emotions, and commitments you must always maintain a true commitment to yourself,” wrote Jicyra. “Bravo to you for being true to you and teaching me the same.”

In addition to Jicyra, Chad’s son Chad Johnson Jr. also jumped in and told Ev to “come back to us” and Chad’s baby’s mother Trice also jumped in and wrote, “Come back to “us”. I’m with U and G.”

Trice is Jicyra’s mother.

Clearly, Chad’s family still LOVES Evelyn. But not everyone’s on board with a possible Chad and Evelyn reunion though, someone’s not too pleased to see that Evelyn’s still speaking on what went down. More here…

