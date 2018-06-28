Evelyn Lozada Blasts Tami Roman For Domestic Violence “Victim Blaming” Comments

Source: Publicity / Bossip.com
Evelyn Lozada’s got some unlikely support coming in during her latest bit of Tami Roman drama.
As previously reported the #BasketballWives star burst into tears after Tami brought up an ancient rumor that she slept with Shaunie O’Neal’s ex and Evelyn swore on her son that it’s not true.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Not only that, Tami also accused Evelyn of “fighting that man” Chad Johnson before the domestic violence incident that ended their marriage.
Now after rehashing the DV incident with a
photo of her Chad Johnson headbutt injuries, Ev is shunning Tami for victim blaming and “trying to ruin her.”
Interestingly enough, all the while Ev’s been speaking on domestic violence, she’s gotten support from some unlikely allies connected to Chad himself.
Chad Johnson’s own daughter Jicyra wrote a lengthy note to Evelyn thanking her for leaving her father so she could learn a hard lesson about “knowing your worth.”
“My love for you multiplied tenfold when you left him as it taught me that despite feelings, emotions, and commitments you must always maintain a true commitment to yourself,” wrote Jicyra. “Bravo to you for being true to you and teaching me the same.”
In addition to Jicyra, Chad’s son Chad Johnson Jr. also jumped in and told Ev to “come back to us” and Chad’s baby’s mother Trice also jumped in and wrote, “Come back to “us”. I’m with U and G.”
Trice is Jicyra’s mother.
Clearly, Chad’s family still LOVES Evelyn. But not everyone’s on board with a possible Chad and Evelyn reunion though, someone’s not too pleased to see that Evelyn’s still speaking on what went down.
… More here
The Latest:
63 Times Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece Was Flawless (PHOTOS)
49 photos Launch gallery
1. Breakfast with Shaniece.
Source:Instagram
1 of 49
2. Red Lips.
Source:Instagram
2 of 49
3. Denim.
Source:Instagram
3 of 49
4. Flawless.
4 of 49
5. It takes hard work to look that good.
Source:Instagram
5 of 49
6. Whoa.
Source:Instagram
6 of 49
7. Laying on the beach, catching some rays.
Source:Instagram
7 of 49
8. The flash makes it better.
Source:Instagram
8 of 49
9. Hi Shaniece, how’s life?
Source:Instagram
9 of 49
10. Nice dresses and fun times.
Source:Instagram
10 of 49
11. There is something in the air.
Source:Instagram
11 of 49
12. Sauna flow.
Source:Instagram
12 of 49
13. Shaniece being flawless again.
Source:Instagram
13 of 49
14. Damn you fine!
Source:Instagram
14 of 49
15. Peaceful
Source:Instagram
15 of 49
16. Shaniece being flawless again.
Source:Instagram
16 of 49
17. Poolside and flawless.
Source:Instagram
17 of 49
18. We call this double vision.
Source:Instagram
18 of 49
19. Pretty in pink.
Source:Instagram
19 of 49
20. Lay it down.
Source:Instagram
20 of 49
21. Best sister.
Source:Instagram
21 of 49
22. She woke up like this.
Source:Instagram
22 of 49
23. Perfection at its finest.
Source:Instagram
23 of 49
24. #CaptionThis.
Source:Instagram
24 of 49
25. Is this seat taken?
Source:Instagram
25 of 49
26. Shaniece being flawless again.
Source:Instagram
26 of 49
27. Yes.
Source:Instagram
27 of 49
28. No one wears a bikini like this.
Source:Instagram
28 of 49
29. Shaniece being flawless again.
Source:Instagram
29 of 49
30. Fleek.
Source:Instagram
30 of 49
31. Can we have a sip of that drink?
Source:Instagram
31 of 49
32. Pretty by the pool.
Source:Instagram
32 of 49
33. Shaniece being flawless again.
Source:Instagram
33 of 49
34. Back shot.
Source:Instagram
34 of 49
35. Shaniece being flawless again.
Source:Instagram
35 of 49
36. Shaniece being flawless again and again.
Source:Instagram
36 of 49
37. OOOOWWWWWW!
Source:Instagram
37 of 49
38. This is a flawless dress.
Source:Instagram
38 of 49
39. Shaniece being fly.
Source:Instagram
39 of 49
40. That view tho.
Source:Instagram
40 of 49
41. Shaniece being flawless again.
Source:Instagram
41 of 49
42. We’re not feeling blue.
Source:Instagram
42 of 49
43. The over the shoulder look is epic.
Source:Instagram
43 of 49
44. Mommy and daughter.
Source:Shaniece being flawless again.
44 of 49
45. Her abs are absolutely flawless.
Source:Instagram
45 of 49
46. Straight lounging.
Source:Instagram
46 of 49
47. Shaniece being flawless again.
Source:Instagram
47 of 49
48. Shady.
Source:Instagram
48 of 49
49. Work.
Source:Instagram
49 of 49