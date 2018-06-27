Cardi B & Offset Had Their Baby Shower And Most Of Atlanta Showed Up [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

On Tuesday evening, Cardi B and Migos‘ Offset celebrated the upcoming arrival of their daughter by hosting a shower in Atlanta with most of their family and friends. Some of the notable faces there included Monica and husband Shannon Brown, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Lil Mama, Cardi’s sister Hennessy, Mona Scott-Young and more.

The room was colored in pink for the baby girl, and there were a lot of giraffe figures present (including one made completely of flowers). There was even a “Bardi Baby Bodega,” inspired by the rapper’s Bronx roots, that had all sorts of treats and items for the baby, as well as guests.

The couple, who we now know is married, made their entrance with the help of a live band, and took pictures in a decorated rustic wicker chair — the kind made famous in all those throwback prom photos.

The event, which required the 25-year-old to fly out her family and friends since she can’t travel, looked like a good time. And although Cardi appeared tired after a while (understandable as she nears the last few weeks of pregnancy), she looked beautiful in a form-fitting ruched pink gown, heavy metal jewelry and a bun.

The shower followed her wishes, which as she told Rolling Stone recently, were to avoid having a party that started early and featured cheesy small bites.

“I want a lit baby shower,” she said. “My baby shower’s not starting at no 5:00. My sh-t is going to start at 9 p.m. because that’s how I celebrate, that’s how Caribbean people celebrate. I don’t like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d’oeuvres. Nah.”

