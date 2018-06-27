Witness To C-Murder Alleged Killing Of A Teen Admits To Lying

A bombshell in C-Murder‘s attempts to get his 2002 murder conviction dropped came on Tuesday as a star witness says he lied when he testified that the No Limit rapper shot and killed a 16-year-old inside of the New Orleans nightclub in 2002.

According to NOLA.com and multiple reports, Kenneth Jordan recanted his statement against C-Murder (real name Corey Miller). Miller is currently serving a life sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola for the slaying of Steven Thomas. With the news of Jordan recanting his testimony, Miller has asked a judge to throw out his conviction.

“I know that the individual who I saw shoot the gun was not Corey Miller,” Jordan, 35, said in an affidavit filed in 24th Judicial District Court records.

Miller’s attorney, Paul Barker, and Jordan, allege the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives and prosecutors of knowingly forced Jordan to make false statements, by threatening him with criminal charges in another matter. “He was really their star witness at the second trial. Without him, him they don’t get a conviction,” said Barker, who filed the memorandum seeking a new trial for Miller. The Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney’s office would not comment on the case.

