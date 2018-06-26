How Permit Patty Could Have Helped The 8-Year-Old Girl She Called The Police On [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson is back and is giving us updates on several stories in the news. This past weekend a White woman many are calling “Permit Patty” called the cops on an 8-year-old Black girl for selling water. She told the cops that the little girl and her mother yelled outside her window and she didn’t like it.

He believes she could’ve helped because she’s an entrepreneur herself, she could sell her water at the job or bought one herself. The problem is a lot of people view Black people as not being human. Jeff also spoke about Lesandro Guzman-Feliz aka Junior and how he was murdered for mistaken identity.

Jeff believes the problem is that a lot of gangs run the communities. He also spoke about a 9-year-old that was killed while waiting for her mom in the car by a stray bullet. Jeff was so saddened by all these stories and we must continue to pray for these families.

