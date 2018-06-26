Why You’ll Want To See The Next “Jurassic Park” Film, Even If You Hate “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” [EXCLUSIVE]

We’ve been watching “Jurassic Park,” movies for years and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” is #1 after this weekend. Headkrack mentioned that no matter what we always go see the movie even though it’s basically the same thing. He normally sits in the theaters and asks himself why he watches it then when he leaves can’t wait to see the next one.

Follow @TheRSMS

The team also spoke about the BET Awards and how Nipsey Hussle slapped a guy outside the awards. Watching the reaction to the guy getting slapped was pretty hilarious. Headkrack was impressed with J.Cole’s performance and how people need to hear his messaging.

RELATED: Why “Jurassic World” Is Everything You’ve Wanted Since The First “Jurassic Park” [VIDEO]

RELATED: MoviePass To Start Charging Additional Fee To See Popular Movies

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: What Should Happen To The Man Who Filmed T.I. With Another Woman [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS] 1. Zeke & Gary With Da Tea Source:StarterCAM 1 of 36 2. Lucky The Ringmaster, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack & Zeke Source:StarterCAM 2 of 36 3. Lucky The Ringmaster & Zeke Source:StarterCAM 3 of 36 4. Zeke, Headkrack, Lucky The Ringmaster & Gary With Da Tea Source:StarterCAM 4 of 36 5. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 5 of 36 6. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 6 of 36 7. Lucky The Ringmaster & Zeke Source:StarterCAM 7 of 36 8. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 8 of 36 9. Zeke Source:StarterCAM 9 of 36 10. Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 10 of 36 11. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 11 of 36 12. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 12 of 36 13. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 13 of 36 14. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 14 of 36 15. Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea Source:StarterCAM 15 of 36 16. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 16 of 36 17. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 17 of 36 18. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 18 of 36 19. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 19 of 36 20. Zeke Source:StarterCAM 20 of 36 21. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 21 of 36 22. Zeke & Lucky The Ringmaster Source:StarterCAM 22 of 36 23. Lucky The Ringmaster, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack & Zeke Source:StarterCAM 23 of 36 24. Lucky The Ringmaster, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack & Zeke Source:StarterCAM 24 of 36 25. Zeke Source:StarterCAM 25 of 36 26. Lucky The Ringmaster, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack & Zeke Source:StarterCAM 26 of 36 27. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 27 of 36 28. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 28 of 36 29. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 29 of 36 30. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 30 of 36 31. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 31 of 36 32. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 32 of 36 33. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 33 of 36 34. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 34 of 36 35. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 35 of 36 36. UniverSoul Circus Source:StarterCAM 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Why You’ll Want To See The Next “Jurassic Park” Film, Even If You Hate “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” [EXCLUSIVE] Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]