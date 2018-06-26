Why You’ll Want To See The Next “Jurassic Park” Film, Even If You Hate “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” [EXCLUSIVE]

We’ve been watching “Jurassic Park,” movies for years and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” is #1 after this weekend. Headkrack mentioned that no matter what we always go see the movie even though it’s basically the same thing. He normally sits in the theaters and asks himself why he watches it then when he leaves can’t wait to see the next one.
The team also spoke about the BET Awards and how Nipsey Hussle slapped a guy outside the awards. Watching the reaction to the guy getting slapped was pretty hilarious. Headkrack was impressed with J.Cole’s performance and how people need to hear his messaging.
