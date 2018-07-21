CLOSE
Strippers Are Accepting Tips Via Cash App? [VIDEO]

Futuristic patrons will be using the cloud to make it rain.

Woman pole dancing on bar counter

Source: Andreas Schlegel / Getty

A lot of strip clubs don’t allow phones, but what happens when we’re all making mobile payments with Cash App, Venmo and Bitcoin?

The forward-thinking customer in the viral video below definitely has the right idea.

Just don’t let security catch you.

