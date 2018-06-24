CLOSE
Gucci Mane Soaking In The Blue Lagoon [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane is out here living his best life, in case you haven’t noticed.

The Bricksquad CEO is one of few artists who actually did a whole 180 once he got out of prison. Not only does LaFlare proudly show off his slim, fit physique these days:

He’s even doing things the old Gucci would never do! Like take a trip to Iceland to swim in the Blue Lagoon, also known as the fountain of youth.

If this ain’t proof of growth and inspiration, idk what is.

Not gonna lie, The Adventures Of Guwop would be a dope series! Just imagine how many times he’ll make this face:

Would you watch a Gucci Mane show on the travel channel? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

