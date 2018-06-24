Gucci Mane Soaking In The Blue Lagoon [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane is out here living his best life, in case you haven’t noticed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Bricksquad CEO is one of few artists who actually did a whole 180 once he got out of prison. Not only does LaFlare proudly show off his slim, fit physique these days:

The World Is Mine 🌎 A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

He’s even doing things the old Gucci would never do! Like take a trip to Iceland to swim in the Blue Lagoon, also known as the fountain of youth.

Gucci Mane living his best life in Iceland 🇮🇸 So Icey land ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/CORTWzmOH2 — 1017 Records (@1017_Records) June 22, 2018

If this ain’t proof of growth and inspiration, idk what is.

Gucci Mane got me wanting to go to Iceland lol — Donald Gambino (@LLSuaveJ) June 22, 2018

After seeing the Gucci Iceland video. We now need a show of Gucci traveling the world and being hood rich cultured for the first time — Southern Associate™ (@SouthernTroubIe) June 23, 2018

Not gonna lie, The Adventures Of Guwop would be a dope series! Just imagine how many times he’ll make this face:

Would you watch a Gucci Mane show on the travel channel? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

The Latest:

Gucci Mane [PHOTOS] 31 photos Launch gallery Gucci Mane [PHOTOS] 1. Gucci Mane 1 of 31 2. BET Hip Hop Awards 2010 – Arrivals 2 of 31 3. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – October 05, 2017 3 of 31 4. Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration In Association With V Magazine – Inside 4 of 31 5. Gucci Mane Mixtape Listening Party 5 of 31 6. Rolling Loud Southern California 6 of 31 7. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Roaming Show 7 of 31 8. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals 8 of 31 9. Gucci Mane Signs Copies Of His New Book ‘The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane’ 9 of 31 10. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Show 10 of 31 11. Gucci Mane Hosts LIV 11 of 31 12. Keyshia Kaoir Birthday Celebration 12 of 31 13. Gucci Mane Album Release Party 13 of 31 14. Gucci Mane Album Release Party 14 of 31 15. Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks 15 of 31 16. Air + Style Los Angeles 2018 16 of 31 17. ComplexCon 2017 17 of 31 18. Tournament Weekend Celebration Hosted by Gucci Mane 18 of 31 19. Gucci Mane Hosts Compound 19 of 31 20. Gucci Mane Album Release Party 20 of 31 21. Gucci Mane Album Release Party 21 of 31 22. 2017 BET Awards – Roaming Show 22 of 31 23. Reebok x Gucci Mane 23 of 31 24. JMBLYA 2017 – Dallas – Front Of House Photos 24 of 31 25. Gucci Mane ‘Woptober’ Album Release Party 25 of 31 26. Gucci Mane Invades ‘The Whoolywood Shuffle’ 26 of 31 27. Gucci Mane Visits BET’s ‘106 & Park’ – June 1, 2010 27 of 31 28. Gucci Mane #BirthdayBashATL2017 28 of 31 29. Roskilde Festival 2017 – Day 6 29 of 31 30. Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks – March 6, 2011 30 of 31 31. 2010 Vh1 Hip Hop Honors – Show 31 of 31 Skip ad Continue reading Gucci Mane Soaking In The Blue Lagoon [VIDEO] Gucci Mane [PHOTOS]

Gucci Mane Soaking In The Blue Lagoon [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com