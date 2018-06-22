Joseline Hernandez To Star In Her Own Reality TV Show

Reality tv just ain’t the same without the Puerto Rican princess. And in order to right this wrong and restore balance to our television screens, a network decided to bless Joseline Hernandez with a reality show of her own.

After falling back for a while to raise her 16-month-old daughter Bonnie Bella (Stevie J.’s daughter), Hernandez is back. And we’re not talking about “Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

This time she’s coming to WeTV.

According to Rolling Out, production on “Joseline Takes Miami” is set to begin at the end of next month. The new show will be produced by Carlos King who has produced shows like ’Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and several RHOA spinoffs, “My Super Sweet 16,” “Hollywood Divas,” “Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event,” and more.

Joseline, 31, will also serve as an executive producer for the project. She did the same thing with her delivery special for VH1 and it did extremely well. As a part of the deal, Joseline will also got them to agree to produce a single for her music career.

The show will follow Hernandez’s journey as a single mother, raising her daughter in her new home in South Beach. Rolling Out reports that the show will also highlight Josefine’s sexy tropical lifestyle…whatever that means.

The show is also set to featured other talented Latin artists.

As of now, there’s no word about whether or not Stevie J. will appear on the show.

Apparently, Stevie and Joseline are enjoying a more peaceful co-parenting relationship since they’ve settled their child custody drama. They were even seen in Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall shopping with their daughter.

