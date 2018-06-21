T.I. Says His Kids Aren’t “Rocking With Him” After Grabbing “Greenleaf” Actress’ Butt [VIDEO]

T.I. has some ‘xplaining to do to his children. The father of six expressed his frustration in a live video that he streamed online after his scandalous booty smacking video surfaced. The unhappily married man claims he didn’t spend Fathers Day with his kiddies while sighing to a fan.

Follow @TheRSMS

T.I. moves on into a rant about ow he’s always present for anyone who needs him so DAMN all the gossip.

RELATED: Are T.I.’s Kids Upset With Him? [EXCLUSIVE]

“Major and King with they momma, and they ain’t rocking with me right now”.

RELATED: Will T.I. Being Caught With Another Woman Hurt “The Family Hustle”? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: T.I. Spotted Backstage With Another Woman [VIDEO]

Do YOU sympathize with him?

The Latest: