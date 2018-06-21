T.I. Says His Kids Aren’t “Rocking With Him” After Grabbing “Greenleaf” Actress’ Butt [VIDEO]

T.I. has some ‘xplaining to do to his children. The father of six expressed his frustration in a live video that he streamed online after his scandalous booty smacking video surfaced. The unhappily married man claims he didn’t spend Fathers Day with his kiddies while sighing to a fan.
T.I. moves on into a rant about ow he’s always present for anyone who needs him so DAMN all the gossip.
“Major and King with they momma, and they ain’t rocking with me right now”.
😩 #T.I. says he didn’t get to spend fathers day with all of his kids because they were with their momma #TinyHarris, and “they ain’t rocking with him right now” 😩🤦🏽♀️ Then he vented a little to his fans….😕Damn, why that sht had to come out right before Father’s Day!? 😩 Well wait, why’d he have to do that dumb sh*t right before Fathers Day!? 😩 #TeaTENDERS
Do YOU sympathize with him?
