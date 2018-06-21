CLOSE
T.I. Says His Kids Aren't "Rocking With Him" After Grabbing "Greenleaf" Actress' Butt [VIDEO]

'Black Panther' Advance Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

T.I. has some ‘xplaining to do to his children. The father of six expressed his frustration in a live video that he streamed online after his scandalous booty smacking video surfaced. The unhappily married man claims he didn’t spend Fathers Day with his kiddies while sighing to a fan.

T.I. moves on into a rant about ow he’s always present for anyone who needs him so DAMN all the gossip.

“Major and King with they momma, and they ain’t rocking with me right now”.

Do YOU sympathize with him?

