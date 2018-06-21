Black Woman Charged With Racial Harassment And Second Degree Assault After Yelling “I Hate White People” And Attacking

A Silver Spring, Maryland woman is facing 13 years in prison after yelling “I hate White people” and attacking passengers on a Ride On bus, WJLA reports.
According to police, the 24-year-old was on the bus staring at two passengers, when she suddenly declared she hates white people and attacked a female passenger. When the man stepped in to help, he was reportedly attacked as well. The female victim had scratches on her palm, while the male victim suffered a “long” cut to his nose.
Jordan fled from the scene after the incident, but police caught up with her less than a mile away. Jordan initially claimed she was struck first by the female passenger, but video surveillance disproved her claim.
Jordan is scheduled to appear in court on July 12th for a preliminary hearing.
SOURCE: WJLA
