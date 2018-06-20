CLOSE
Jesse Williams To Pay $100K A Month In Spousal And Child Support

Art Los Angeles Contemporary Reception At The Home Of Gail And Stanley Hollander

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Jesse Williams‘ pockets have just gotten a little lighter, relatively speaking. A judge has ordered the actor to pay his ex-wife a total of $100,000 a month in spousal and child support. 

Bruh.

Reports TMZ:

Jesse has been ordered to pay $50,000 a month in child support to estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee. He had previously been ordered to pay over $50k a month in spousal … that was upped from $33k.

Jesse and Aryn have 2 kids, and the boom was inevitably going to be lowered on Jesse in the child support department. His lawyers had argued the $50,000 a month in spousal support should cover child support expenses, but that’s not the law. Courts separate child from spousal support.

According to court docs, Jesse pulls in $521,000 a month.

For now, the order is temporary, but damn homie.

Cheaper to keep her, for real.

Jesse Williams To Pay $100K A Month In Spousal And Child Support was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Aryn Drake Lee , jesse williams

