Rich The Kid is on the road to recovery. The “Plug Walk” rapper has been released from the hospital after catching a brutal fade last week in the aftermath of a home invasion.

Posting a picture of himself on Instagram, the captions reads: “I Thank you God we still here, thank you all for all your prayers being in this game you gotta know what comes with it watch for the fakes & snakes the more money the more hate. ”

Rich looks fine save for the cast/bandage on his lower left arm that runs all the way down to his hand.

The Internet has decided that Rich was set up when gunmen ran up in his girlfriend Tori Brixx’s Los Angees apartment while he was there back on June 14. Brixx was pistol-whipped and caught stitches to her cheek.

Nevertheless, RTK’s ex-wife insists Brixx lined him up while his girlfriend insists she was a victim, too.

Peep RTK’s IG post below.

Photo: Instagram

Rich The Kid Released From Hospital After Home Invasion Fade was originally published on hiphopwired.com