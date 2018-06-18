CLOSE
Videos
Home > Videos

Dave Chappelle Is Pushing Maryland’s Next Potential Governor To Legalize Weed [VIDEO]

Marijuana could boost Maryland’s economy, as it’s done in California, Denver and Seattle.

6 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Roots Picnic NYC

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Half Baked writer and star Dave Chappelle wants to get merry jane legalized nationally, and he already has the support of a major candidate in Maryland’s race for governor.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“I look at the legalization of marijuana as an inevitability,” Chappelle said while appearing besides Ben Jealous On MSNBC.

Jealous added, “I didn’t start out on this journey over a year ago planning on [marijuana legalization] being a big issue in my campaign, but Dave has made the argument to me for almost a quarter century.”

Jealous said Chappelle is the first person to ever mention legalization to him seriously and Dave spoke highly of Ben’s credentials:

“If you look at Ben’s resume, his entire professional resume has been focused on equity. He’s trying to right the playing field and I’ve watched him work tirelessly to that end. There’s nothing in this for me, I just think this guy can make a difference for Maryland.”

Here’s Dave and Ben’s full interview.

The Latest:

[ions_promo_show id=”rickey”]

Dave Chappelle Is Pushing Maryland’s Next Potential Governor To Legalize Weed [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Ben Jealous , Dave Chappelle

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Dave Chappelle Is Pushing Maryland’s Next Potential Governor To Legalize Weed [VIDEO]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close