Desus & Mero Split From Viceland

Desus and Mero Split From Viceland

After nearly a year and a half on Viceland, comedic duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are exiting Vice’s television venture. The final show is set to air on June 28 and the two are reportedly eyeing a deal with Showtime for what may be a weekly show. The two Bronx born hosts have gone from posting jokes on Twitter, to a podcast on Complex, to MTV2, Viceland and now possibly Showtime so the glow up is real. Showtime and Viceland have yet to comment on the split and neither have the duo on their respective social media accounts.

‘Desus & Mero’ Stars Ending Their Viceland Show, Eye Deal At Showtime https://t.co/gxBsJTZURH pic.twitter.com/VSJTOsA9BT — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 15, 2018

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Wants Out Of San Antonio

We may have seen Kawhi Leonard in a San Antonio Spurs uniform for the last time. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Cali native wants out and would love to join go back home and join the Lakers. Leonard possibly joining the Lakers is music to fans’ ears and rumors continue to grow that LeBron James and Paul George may make the same move. With a core of George, James, and Leonard, they become a formidable opponent for the Golden State Warriors.

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard has Los Angeles — preferably the Lakers — at the center of his preferences for a trade destination, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

Oprah Signs Content Deal With Apple

Apple just posted on its website that they’ve entered into a multi-year content deal with Oprah Winfrey. The announcement read:

“Apple today announced a unique, multi-year content partnership with Oprah Winfrey the esteemed producer, actress, talk show host, philanthropist and CEO of OWN. Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world. Winfrey’s projects will be released as part of a lineup of original content from Apple.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal could include creating film, tv, and potentially even books, apps, and other content that can be distributed through Apple.

Huge: @Oprah signs major deal with Apple to develop original TV/Film projects and more; will remain CEO of @OWN https://t.co/FejhPKWiiT pic.twitter.com/JbpSpgxgqC — Shadow and Act (@shadowandact) June 15, 2018

Texas Highway Patrol Officers Have Been Turning Names of Violators to ICE

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been sharing for two years during court proceedings on an immigration case. Gaspar Rodriguez Garcia was pulled over by a DPS officer for not making a stop at an intersection. After his traffic stop, ICE charged Garcia for entering the U.S. illegally after he was previously deported.

ICE officer Omar Esquivel said DPS generates a list of violators and forward it to them to investigate all the names on there. Fernando Garcia, executive director and founder of the Border Network for Human Rights, said these actions are causing a lot of fear and distrust between the troopers and the community.

NBC News: A traffic violation could mean a call from ICE for some in Texas https://t.co/XQIApuZ47r — Sandra Lilley (@SandraLilley) June 15, 2018

