Black Women Launch Walgreens Boycott After Video Shows They Were Treated Like Criminals

Two Black women vowed to never shop at Walgreens again after they were racially profiled in Florida recently.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Crystal Davis and Santanna Neal walked into a store location in Miramar and purchased several beauty supplies on Tuesday night. However, their shopping trip took a turn for the worse when they were stopped and harassed by three police officers who thought they were shoplifting, according to a cell phone video Davis posted to Instagram that has been cited by Miami news outlet WPLG Local 10.

Miramar police searching the bag of a woman accused of shoplifting at Walgreens on Miramar Parkway. Crystal Davis tells Local 10 exclusively: “Whoever alerted for security to check the floor, definitely profiled us, maybe in a racial standpoint." pic.twitter.com/4DBjmJNPPe — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 14, 2018

Both Davis and Neal were followed and watched by an employee while they browsed beauty products, they said. They were inundated with several security announcements while inside the store.

“As soon as we walked in the store, we kept hearing the alerts, ‘Security check the floor,” Davis said.

After paying for their items and walking out of the store, they were stopped and interrogated by three cops. As is commonly heard in several other racial profiling incidents, the officers told the women that they received a report about shoplifters. Davis quickly responded to the officers, showing her receipt and bags. One of the officers began searching the women’s bags before they were told that they could leave as no stolen items were found.

The women are now fighting back against Walgreens over the racial profiling incident.

“Your race doesn’t mean anything,” Davis said. “I can racially profile against another black person. You can be racially profiled against your own kind. We weren’t the only ones in the store, but we were being followed. We were harassed and they had no proof of anything.”

Crystal Davis says even though the @Walgreens employee who followed her around the store was black, she believes she was racially profiled. “You can racially profile against your own race. There’s no other excuse that she can have. She didn’t see us take anything.” pic.twitter.com/Nfx8m3N7pY — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 14, 2018

Walgreens has contacted the women, and the Miramar Police Department has been made aware of the incident, WPLG reported. As to whether Walgreens will take further steps to crack down on profiling, this remains to be seen.

The Latest:

SEE ALSO:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Slammed On Live TV For Being A Parent With No Empathy For Brown Children

Waffle House Strikes Again: Black Couple Handcuffed Over Orange Juice

Black Women Launch Walgreens Boycott After Video Shows They Were Treated Like Criminals was originally published on newsone.com