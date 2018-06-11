One son did the absolute most when honoring his deceased father with a burial.
According to NAIJ.com, a man identified as Azubuike shocked residents in Ihiala, Nigeria when he decided to bury his father in a brand new BMW.
That’s right, a good ol’ wooden coffin wasn’t enough for Azubuike. I mean, does a wooden coffin have interior leather seats where the ancestors can catch you leaning.
Nope!
BMW burial it is!
A photo of the Bimmer send-off went viral on Facebook and some folks were filled with outrage.
On one hand, people thought Azubuike was making a mockery of his father, while others thought the BMW money could have been put to better use, such as saaaay, helping the surrounding village maybe?
And then of course, there were people who where ready to GPS the location so they could do some digging.
Smh, shame.
The Latest:
- Did Delonte West Just Admit He Was Hooking Up With LeBron’s Mom? [VIDEO]
- Man Buries His Father In A BMW [PHOTO]
- How Ciara Is Protecting Her Coins [EXCLUSIVE]
- Another Black Teenage Girl Goes Missing In Chicago As Fears Rise Of A Serial Kidnapper
- Black Tony Describes The Type Of Models He Wants For His New Agency [EXCLUSIVE]
The World’s Richest Black People [PHOTOS]
The World’s Richest Black People [PHOTOS]
1. 11. Mohammed Ibrahim1 of 11
2. 10. Strive Masiyiwa2 of 11
3. 9. Mohammed Dewji3 of 11
4. 8. Michael Jordan4 of 11
5. 7. Folorunsho Alakija5 of 11
6. 6. Patrice Motsepe6 of 11
7. 5. Isabel dos Santos7 of 11
8. 4. Oprah Winfrey8 of 11
9. 3. Robert Smith9 of 11
10. 2. Mike Adenuga10 of 11
11. 1. Aliko Dangote11 of 11
Man Buries His Father In A BMW [PHOTO] was originally published on globalgrind.com