Man Buries His Father In A BMW [PHOTO]

Why.

1.14K reads
One son did the absolute most when honoring his deceased father with a burial.

According to NAIJ.com, a man identified as Azubuike shocked residents in Ihiala, Nigeria when he decided to bury his father in a brand new BMW.

That’s right, a good ol’ wooden coffin wasn’t enough for Azubuike. I mean, does a wooden coffin have interior leather seats where the ancestors can catch you leaning.

Nope!

BMW burial it is!

A photo of the Bimmer send-off went viral on Facebook and some folks were filled with outrage.

On one hand, people thought Azubuike was making a mockery of his father, while others thought the BMW money could have been put to better use, such as saaaay, helping the surrounding village maybe?

And then of course, there were people who where ready to GPS the location so they could do some digging.

Smh, shame.

