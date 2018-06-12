Kamiyah Mobley’s Kidnapper Has Finally Been Sentenced

A Florida woman has finally been sentenced for kidnapping a baby from a hospital nearly 20 ago and raising her.

According to 13 WMAZ, Gloria Williams, 52, has been sentenced to 18 years with 511 days credited for time served in a quick sentencing hearing on Friday (June 8). In 1998, Williams dressed up as a nurse and stole Kamiyah Mobley from the hospital room of Mobley’s biological mother, Shanara Mobley.

Raised as Alexis Manigo in South Carolina, Mobley didn’t know her true identity until she was told she couldn’t obtain a her driver’s license because she didn’t have a valid birth certificate or Social Security card.

Williams was arrested in 2017.

In addition, to being charged for each year Mobley was taken, the judge is making her serve five extra years concurrently for custodial interference.

“There are no winners and losers in this case. It’s a very sad case and many people have suffered, including Ms. Williams,” Fourth Judicial Circuit Judge Marianne Aho said during the sentencing.

Williams showed little emotion as the sentence was read and was given 30 days to file an appeal on the sentencing, although she cannot appeal her guilty plea, reported News 4 Jax.

Kamiyah Mobley, by her own choice, did not attend the sentencing.

While reuniting with her birth parents started off rocky with her defending Williams initially, the 19-year-old has changed her last name back to her biological mother’s name.

“I believe now that this is over, we can continue on our journey of healing together as a family and support our daughter on her decision making,” Craig Aiken, her father, told reporters after the hearing.

Williams did apologize to Mobley’s parents.

“I know I wronged you and I’m so sorry, and so many days, so many days, so many days I just wanted to pick that child up and say, ‘Get in the car. Let’s go.’ I just couldn’t.’”

