Comedian Kountry Wayne has 3 million followers on Facebook and 1 million followers on Instagram but he wants you to know that “doesn’t equal money”.

The funny man stopped by the Red Velvet Cake Studio to promote his upcoming comedy shows but the crew couldn’t let him leave without learning more about all of his kids.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Celebrity Dads With Three Or More Children 10 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Dads With Three Or More Children 1. Michael Jordan has 5 kids. Source:AP 1 of 10 2. Rev Run has seven kids. Source:PR 2 of 10 3. Will Smith has three kids. Source:PR 3 of 10 4. Master P has nine kids. Source:AP 4 of 10 5. Denzel Washington has four kids Source:AP 5 of 10 6. Deion Sanders has five kids. Source:Twitter 6 of 10 7. Dwayne Wade has three kids. Source:Dwayne Instagram 7 of 10 8. Diddy has six kids. Source:Diddy Instagram 8 of 10 9. Lebron James has three kids. Source:Lebron James Instagram 9 of 10 10. Future has four kids Source:Future Instagram 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Kountry Wayne Talks About Having 9 Kids [VIDEO] Celebrity Dads With Three Or More Children

Kountry Wayne Talks About Having 9 Kids [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com