3 Going Things Going On With Rick Ross [EXCLUSIVE]

Rick Ross was hospitalized months ago, but is now getting back into the swing of things. He was caught boxing at the gym with Adrien Broner and looked really good. Fans should be excited to also catch him in the new “Superfly,” movie.

Kanye West just released his album and is set to give fans his collaboration album with Kid Cudi as well. The Game will have to pay a woman that appeared on his show $7.1 million. She claims he sexually assaulted her and he now has to pay up after the court told him he had to.

