Rick Ross was hospitalized months ago, but is now getting back into the swing of things. He was caught boxing at the gym with Adrien Broner and looked really good. Fans should be excited to also catch him in the new “Superfly,” movie.
Kanye West just released his album and is set to give fans his collaboration album with Kid Cudi as well. The Game will have to pay a woman that appeared on his show $7.1 million. She claims he sexually assaulted her and he now has to pay up after the court told him he had to.
RELATED: Rick Ross Reportedly Had Seizures Before A Show, Then Went Onstage Anyways
RELATED: Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty Line
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Rick Ross Gifts Daughter New Bentley For Sweet 16 [PHOTOS]
The Latest:
- Rickey Smiley Pretends To Be Pastor For A Prank Call [EXCLUSIVE]
- 3 Going Things Going On With Rick Ross [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ne-Yo Tells Why He Decided To Become A Vegan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Victoria’s Secret Racially Profiled Howard University Graduate Who Ended Up In Cuffs
- Does Drake Have Another Secret Child? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Celebrities Remember Anthony Bourdain
- Whitney Houston’s Bible Is Up For Sale
- Russell Simmons Emerges To Critique Release Of Alice Johnson
- CNN’s “Parts Unknown” Host Anthony Bourdain Found Dead
- Woman Claims Target Employees Made Her Strip To Prove She Didn’t Steal A Bikini