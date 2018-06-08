3 Going Things Going On With Rick Ross [EXCLUSIVE]

Audio
| 06.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Rick Ross was hospitalized months ago, but is now getting back into the swing of things. He was caught boxing at the gym with Adrien Broner and looked really good. Fans should be excited to also catch him in the new “Superfly,” movie.

Kanye West just released his album and is set to give fans his collaboration album with Kid Cudi as well. The Game will have to pay a woman that appeared on his show $7.1 million. She claims he sexually assaulted her and he now has to pay up after the court told him he had to.

RELATED: Rick Ross Reportedly Had Seizures Before A Show, Then Went Onstage Anyways

RELATED: Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty Line

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rick Ross Gifts Daughter New Bentley For Sweet 16 [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 3 Going Things Going On With Rick Ross [EXCLUSIVE]

Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

rick ross , the game

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close