Gilbert Arenas Hit With Restraining Order For Allegedly Threatening Woman With Naked Pics/Videos

In 2018 people are finding new and deplorable ways to execute acts of pettiness and it seems like ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas was looking to set the bar, allegedly.

TMZ is reporting that the former franchise player of the Washington Wizards was hit with a restraining order from a woman who told authorities that Arenas was threatening to send nude pictures of her to her 10-year-old son.

According to the woman in question, she and Gilbert Arenas had been involved in an on-and-off relationship since 2016, but when she tried to end things once and for all, Arenas went 2018 Fatal Attraction on her and really got out of pocket.

“Gilbert told me he was watching me at [my] son’s school and that he had just saw him go into class,” the woman wrote in docs filed in L.A. County Superior Court.

“He said he was waiting to get my son’s cell phone number from his son so that he could send my child naked photos of me and video of Gilbert and I having sex and video of me naked.”

That’s all kinds of disturbing, if true. What’s so hard about moving on from someone who doesn’t want to be with you?

Aside from the threatening text messages the woman also claims that on May 23, Arenas forced his way into her home and demanded sex. Out of fear she obliged, allegedly.

For now the judge has granted her request that Arenas refrain from contacting her or her son and that he keep a distance of 100 yards from them until the next court date, which is next month.

