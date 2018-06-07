In 2018 people are finding new and deplorable ways to execute acts of pettiness and it seems like ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas was looking to set the bar, allegedly.
TMZ is reporting that the former franchise player of the Washington Wizards was hit with a restraining order from a woman who told authorities that Arenas was threatening to send nude pictures of her to her 10-year-old son.
According to the woman in question, she and Gilbert Arenas had been involved in an on-and-off relationship since 2016, but when she tried to end things once and for all, Arenas went 2018 Fatal Attraction on her and really got out of pocket.
“Gilbert told me he was watching me at [my] son’s school and that he had just saw him go into class,” the woman wrote in docs filed in L.A. County Superior Court.
“He said he was waiting to get my son’s cell phone number from his son so that he could send my child naked photos of me and video of Gilbert and I having sex and video of me naked.”
That’s all kinds of disturbing, if true. What’s so hard about moving on from someone who doesn’t want to be with you?
Aside from the threatening text messages the woman also claims that on May 23, Arenas forced his way into her home and demanded sex. Out of fear she obliged, allegedly.
For now the judge has granted her request that Arenas refrain from contacting her or her son and that he keep a distance of 100 yards from them until the next court date, which is next month.
The Latest:
- Lil Wayne Wins $10 Million Legal Battle With Cash Money Records
- Gilbert Arenas Hit With Restraining Order For Allegedly Threatening Woman With Naked Pics/Videos
- Is Jay-Z Tired Of Beyonce For Being So Grand? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Lil Twist’s Response To Pusha T Is Hurting Instead Of Helping Drake [EXCLUSIVE]
- Shocking Stats About Suicide [EXCLUSIVE]
Real Basketball Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players [PHOTOS]
Real Basketball Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players [PHOTOS]
1. JessicaSource:PR 1 of 19
2. SavannahSource:PRPhotos.com 2 of 19
3. AlexisSource:PRPhotos.com 3 of 19
4. TeyanaSource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. AyeshaSource:Instagram 5 of 19
6. YvetteSource:PR 6 of 19
7. TamiaSource:Tamia Instagra 7 of 19
8. Jada Paul8 of 19
9. MonicaSource:Monica Instagram 9 of 19
10. Giovanni is married to Dallas Mavericks star Rashard LewisSource:Twitter 10 of 19
11. Tori is married to LA Clippers player Jamal CrawfordSource:Instagram 11 of 19
12. Erika is married to retired NBA veteran Chris WebberSource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. Ecko is married to Sacremento Kings star Rudy GaySource:Instagram 13 of 19
14. Faith is married to Miami Heat star Udonis HaslemSource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Lala is married to NY Knicks player Carmelo AnthonySource:Instagram 15 of 19
16. Cookie is married to NBA veteran Magic Johnson16 of 19
17. Jackie is married to retired NBA veteran Doug Christie17 of 19
18. Gabrielle Union is married to Miami Heat player Dwayne WadeSource:Instagram 18 of 19
19. Vanessa is married to LA Lakers star Kobe BryantSource:Instagram 19 of 19
—
Photo: WENN.com
Gilbert Arenas Hit With Restraining Order For Allegedly Threatening Woman With Naked Pics/Videos was originally published on hiphopwired.com