Instagram is looking to go long when it comes to the videos the users share according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The popular Facebook-owned photo-sharing social media platform is looking to find a new way to either innovate content creators or annoy its users by introducing hour-long videos. As of now, this is still just pure talk, but according to the WSJ it is being seriously considered. Instagram is planning on ditching its one-minute long videos for the hour-long posts. The company aims to bring exclusive long-form video content to the app and has engaged with producers and creators to make it happen.

Per the WSJ:

“The Facebook Inc.-owned photo and video sharing app is preparing to launch a new feature that will include long-form video, according to people familiar with the matter. The feature, which could allow videos of up to an hour in length, will focus on vertical video, or video that is taller than it is wide, one of the people said. Until now, Instagram hasn’t allowed users to post any videos longer than one minute.

The people said the plans are tentative and subject to change.

In recent weeks, Instagram has had conversations with content creators and publishers about producing long-form video for the platform, a person familiar with the matter said. The feature, if it launches, will do so within the Instagram app, another person said.”

With SnapChat still trying to find itself, Instagram has been enjoying some success since it introduced it’s Snap clone Insta-stories. The talk of hour-long videos clearly shows Instagram is looking to take on YouTube now. In all honesty, though we really just want chronological timelines again. Do you think this is a good idea for Instagram? Let us know how you feel about the potential move. The thought of hour-long video selfies to a Drake record has us shook already.

Instagram To Take On YouTube By Allowing Users To Post Hour-Long Video, Reportedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com