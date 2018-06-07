CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LeBron James Says Cavaliers Or Warriors Would Reject White House Invite

In the woke athlete pantheon, King James sits near the top.

22 reads
Leave a comment
2018 NBA Finals - Game Two

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

President Donald Trump’s next two years in the White House, if he makes it that long, will be void of the usual pomp and circumstance of inviting a major sports team celebrating a championship win. With teams such as the NFL world champion Philadelphia Eagles being disinvited due to their apparent lack of enthusiasm in going, LeBron James says that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors wouldn’t accept an invite either.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ESPN reports:

“I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway. It won’t be Cleveland or Golden State going,” James said during an off-day news conference on Tuesday.

Trump rescinded the Eagles’ invitation to the White House on Monday after learning that many of the players did not plan on attending. ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported that “a large group of Eagles players had decided not to attend, including most — if not all — of the black players.” The NFL Network reported that fewer than 10 players were expected to attend.

Game three of the NBA Finals resumes tonight in Cleveland with the Warriors up 2-0 on the Cavaliers.

The Latest:

Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Golden State Warriors [PHOTOS]

46 photos Launch gallery

Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Golden State Warriors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading LeBron James Says Cavaliers Or Warriors Would Reject White House Invite

Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Golden State Warriors [PHOTOS]

There was some blood, a whole lot of sweat and probably some tears during and following Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, with the Cleveland Cavaliers meeting the Golden State Warriors for a fourth straight year to compete for league-wide supremacy in the form of a championship. Here are some scenes from Game 1’s overtime thriller, including the good, the bad and the ugly. Spoiler alert: Cleveland’s J.R. Smith dominated those last two categories.

Photo: Getty

LeBron James Says Cavaliers Or Warriors Would Reject White House Invite was originally published on hiphopwired.com

cavaliers , cleveland cavaliers , Golden State Warriors , lebron james , The White House , warriors , White House

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close