Katt Williams is being investigated by the IRS again. They recently went to his ex-girlfriend, Hazel-E’s house to ask her questions. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that she told them Katt bought her a new butt and boobs. She also told them that he was insane.

Follow @TheRSMS

They even told her that next time they might come to her house with a search warrant to find out information about him. Tracy Morgan during an interview shut down questions because they asked about Tiffany Haddish. He told the interviewer that it’s not her show and other people work on it.

RELATED: Katt Williams Sued For Allegedly Hitting A Waiter With A Salt Shaker

RELATED: How Katt Williams Gave Television The Best Cameo Ever [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: HahaDavis Talks About Proving Himself As A Rookie On Set With Katt Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Katt Williams Explains Why Reading The Comments Cheers Him Up [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Katt Williams Takes Over the Red Velvet Cake Studio 10 photos Launch gallery Katt Williams Takes Over the Red Velvet Cake Studio 1. Katt Williams takes over the Red Velvet Cake Studios. 1 of 10 2. Katt Williams takes over the Red Velvet Cake Studios. 2 of 10 3. Katt Williams takes over the Red Velvet Cake Studios. 3 of 10 4. Katt Williams takes over the Red Velvet Cake Studios. 4 of 10 5. Katt Williams takes over the Red Velvet Cake Studios. 5 of 10 6. Katt Williams takes over the Red Velvet Cake Studios. 6 of 10 7. Katt Williams takes over the Red Velvet Cake Studios. 7 of 10 8. Katt Williams takes over the Red Velvet Cake Studios. 8 of 10 9. Katt Williams takes over the Red Velvet Cake Studios. 9 of 10 10. Katt Williams takes over the Red Velvet Cake Studios. 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Is The IRS Coming For Katt Williams? [EXCLUSIVE] Katt Williams Takes Over the Red Velvet Cake Studio