Is The IRS Coming For Katt Williams? [EXCLUSIVE]

Katt Williams is being investigated by the IRS again. They recently went to his ex-girlfriend, Hazel-E’s house to ask her questions. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that she told them Katt bought her a new butt and boobs. She also told them that he was insane.
They even told her that next time they might come to her house with a search warrant to find out information about him. Tracy Morgan during an interview shut down questions because they asked about Tiffany Haddish. He told the interviewer that it’s not her show and other people work on it.
