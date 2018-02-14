HahaDavis Talks About Proving Himself As A Rookie On Set With Katt Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Up-and-coming comedian HahaDavis came through to the morning show! Rickey Smiley recalled working with him in New Orleans. HahaDavis talked about transitioning to doing stand-up after five years of strictly social media comedy. He talks about the challenge of making that transition in an environment where a lot of comedians- who came up through doing stand-up in clubs -don’t respect the social media comics.

HahaDavis talks about being a part of the upcoming “Meet The Blacks” movie, and receiving advice from Mike Epps and Katt Williams. He talks about being the rookie on that set, and earning the respect of the veterans. Plus, HahaDavis reveals that he’s got a line of chocolate bars and a line of underwear coming out through Kyrie Irving‘s line. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Katt Williams Explains Why Reading The Comments Cheers Him Up [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: 5 Things Katt Williams Should Carry So He Can Hit People & Not Go To Jail [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Katt Williams Should Be Defended For His Latest Fight [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest:

Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians 14 photos Launch gallery Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians 1. Loni Love 1 of 14 2. Bresha Webb 2 of 14 3. Aisha Tyler 3 of 14 4. Darmirra Brunson 4 of 14 5. Kym Whitley 5 of 14 6. Wanda Sykes 6 of 14 7. Luenell 7 of 14 8. Sommore 8 of 14 9. Dominique 9 of 14 10. Mo'Nique 10 of 14 11. Sheryl Underwood 11 of 14 12. Sherri Shepherd 12 of 14 13. Tiffany Haddish 13 of 14 14. Leslie Jones 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians Check out these amazing ladies who know how to get a crowd laughing!