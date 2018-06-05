The Type Of Men (And Women) Who Should Shoot Their Shot With Rihanna [EXCLUSIVE]

06.05.18
Rihanna is single again and Headkrack spoke about the men and women that should shoot their shot. He mentioned that anyone that has less money than her ex has a chance. Headkrack believes you just need to know how to treat her like open the car door or pay for a meal.

He also spoke about Meek Mill. The rappers lawyers are requesting a new judge because they don’t think Judge Brinkley is good enough. We will have to wait and see if she gets dismissed from the case.

Close