Did Spice Go Too Far By Body Shaming Tokyo?

They really fighting over Tabius.

From the Bottom Up, Presented By Centric

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

The cast of LHHATL minus Tommie took the drama to Houston for Rasheeda’s grand opening, but it wasn’t as much as we usually have to come to expect from the show. We did get the first round of the showdown that has been teased since the beginning of the season, though.

The episode opens up with Tokyo and Karlie beefing about what transpired during the latter’s double date with Spice and Tabius.  Melissa tries her best to get the two squash their beef but fails miserably because Tokyo is over Karlie for not making a better effort to tell her about Tabius dating Spice. Plus Karlie’s very half-hearted attempt at an apology didn’t help either.

As you can see team Tokyo was in full effect tonight.

Photo: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

Did Spice Go Too Far By Body Shaming Tokyo? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta , spice , tokyo

