The cast of LHHATL minus Tommie took the drama to Houston for Rasheeda’s grand opening, but it wasn’t as much as we usually have to come to expect from the show. We did get the first round of the showdown that has been teased since the beginning of the season, though.

The episode opens up with Tokyo and Karlie beefing about what transpired during the latter’s double date with Spice and Tabius. Melissa tries her best to get the two squash their beef but fails miserably because Tokyo is over Karlie for not making a better effort to tell her about Tabius dating Spice. Plus Karlie’s very half-hearted attempt at an apology didn’t help either.

Karlie talking bout Tokyo can’t keep a man… the pot talking about the kettle 🤔👀 #LHHATL — Black Rapunzel👑 (@Kaptiv8tingNia) June 5, 2018

YESSSSSS Tokyo … Call that Fake Hoe Karlie OUT! It’s about Time that Somebody did it 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/N7TVt6MEjm — 💋FatAssKellyPrice💋 (@MrsOliviaBenson) June 5, 2018

Tokyo be checking the hell out of Karlie’s messy ass. And that’s what Karlie deserves! #LHHATL — 🦄💕🔮 (@_AsToldByVAL) June 5, 2018

As you can see team Tokyo was in full effect tonight.

Photo: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

Did Spice Go Too Far By Body Shaming Tokyo? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

