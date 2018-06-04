Take Pride In Your Neighborhood & Community [EXCLUSIVE]

Do you ever volunteer to help out in your community? Rickey Smiley spoke about taking pride in your neighborhood and helping to keep it clean. He mentioned that his mother as he got older would make him go back to where he used to live to clean up as well.

Rickey also talked about people leaving trash in communities and how it leads to property value going down. He told everyone that they should plant flowers or seeds and make it look beautiful. Remember to take care of your neighborhood and everything around it.

