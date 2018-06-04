CLOSE
News
Home > News

Louis Farrakhan, Jr. Passed Away

0 reads
Leave a comment

Louis Farrakhan Jr., son of Minister Louis Farrakhan has passed away at age 60.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The eldest son of Louis Farrakhan, 85, and his wife, Khadijah Farrakhan, passed away on Saturday, June 2, 2018, and now the Nation of Islam has spoken out about his death.

Read the full statement below.

 

On Sunday morning, Min. Farrakhan posted a message from his prior sermon about perseverance in the midst of loss.

“We cannot run from being tried. The Holy Qur’an teaches us that Allah is going to try us with something of fear, hunger, loss of property, loss of life and diminution of fruit, but give good news to those who are patient and steadfast under trial.”

According to reports, Louis Jr. worked on various projects with the Nation of Islam, but unlike his brother, Mustapha Farrakhan Sr., he did not hold any post in the NOI under their father’s leadership. He leaves behind his wife, Lesil Farrakhan, and their 5 children.

The Latest:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

1 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

Continue reading Louis Farrakhan, Jr. Passed Away

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2018.

Louis Farrakhan, Jr. Passed Away was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Louis Farrakhan Jr.

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close