Louis Farrakhan, Jr. Passed Away

Louis Farrakhan Jr., son of Minister Louis Farrakhan has passed away at age 60.

The eldest son of Louis Farrakhan, 85, and his wife, Khadijah Farrakhan, passed away on Saturday, June 2, 2018, and now the Nation of Islam has spoken out about his death.

Read the full statement below.

Official Statement on the Passing of Louis Farrakhan, Jr., Eldest Son of The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and Mother Khadijah Farrakhan. pic.twitter.com/3Gf6cdjbkp — The Nation of Islam (@OfficialNOI) June 2, 2018

On Sunday morning, Min. Farrakhan posted a message from his prior sermon about perseverance in the midst of loss.

“We cannot run from being tried. The Holy Qur’an teaches us that Allah is going to try us with something of fear, hunger, loss of property, loss of life and diminution of fruit, but give good news to those who are patient and steadfast under trial.”

According to reports, Louis Jr. worked on various projects with the Nation of Islam, but unlike his brother, Mustapha Farrakhan Sr., he did not hold any post in the NOI under their father’s leadership. He leaves behind his wife, Lesil Farrakhan, and their 5 children.

