Last year Rickey Smiley was so happy that Alabama won the championship. Jalen Hurts was the quarterback, but Tua Tagovailoa the backup one made the team win. Rickey believes that Tua should now be the starting quarterback for the team.
He mentioned that Tua has humble spirit and great footwork on the field. His personal; preference is to have Tua start, but some might not agree with that. Do you agree with Rickey?
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: LeBron James Lines Up And Fades Alabama Football For Allegedly Stealing Barbershop Talk Show Series
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shows Off His Alabama Football Man Cave [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Alabama Crimson Tide Quarterback Cut His Dreads [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Rickey Smiley Tells Who Should Be The Starting QB For Alabama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Televangelist Jesse Duplantis Says He Needs $54 Million For A Private Jet Because “Demons” Fly Commercial
- “Roseanne” Cancelled After Star Sends Out Racist Tweet Calling Obama Advisor An “Ape”
- Why Is Ray J Being Labeled As Kim Kardashian’s Ex After All These Years Apart? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson Explains The Difference Between Patriotism & Nationalism [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Complains About Dealing With Chicks Who Thinks He’s Rich [EXCLUSIVE]
- Nas Was Nice Off The Drinks During Las Vegas Gig [VIDEO]
- The Weak Punishment The Officers Who Assaulted Sterling Brown Will Receive
- Drake Drops Pusha T & Kanye West Diss, “Duppy Freestyle” [NEW MUSIC]
- LHHATL Recap: Tommie Gets The Boot After Allegedly Attacking Security