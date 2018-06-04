Denver Police are investigating the viral video of an off-duty FBI agent dancing, back-flipping then accidentally firing his gun inside a crowded local bar.

After executing some season-less dance moves, the man drops his gun while trying to do a flip.

In his embarrassed scramble to pick up the weapon, he fired it into the crowd, injuring a man who will reportedly be OK.

After re-bolstering his gun, the man scrambles out of the frame with his hands in the air.

This @FBI agent was dancing at a Denver bar on Saturday night. Did a back flip, gun falls. He picks it up and a round is fired, hitting a man (he’ll be ok.) @DenverPolice investigating. #9News pic.twitter.com/MwV1WpNzAQ — Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) June 3, 2018

He could serve up to three years in prison.

Dancing FBI Agent Flips, Drops Gun & Shoots Into Crowd [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com