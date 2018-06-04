200 reads Leave a comment
Denver Police are investigating the viral video of an off-duty FBI agent dancing, back-flipping then accidentally firing his gun inside a crowded local bar.
After executing some season-less dance moves, the man drops his gun while trying to do a flip.
In his embarrassed scramble to pick up the weapon, he fired it into the crowd, injuring a man who will reportedly be OK.
After re-bolstering his gun, the man scrambles out of the frame with his hands in the air.
He could serve up to three years in prison.
Dancing FBI Agent Flips, Drops Gun & Shoots Into Crowd [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com
