Dancing FBI Agent Flips, Drops Gun & Shoots Into Crowd [VIDEO]

The shot hit a man, who will survive.

Denver Police are investigating the viral video of an off-duty FBI agent dancing, back-flipping then accidentally firing his gun inside a crowded local bar.

After executing some season-less dance moves, the man drops his gun while trying to do a flip.

In his embarrassed scramble to pick up the weapon, he fired it into the crowd, injuring a man who will reportedly be OK.

After re-bolstering his gun, the man scrambles out of the frame with his hands in the air.

He could serve up to three years in prison.

