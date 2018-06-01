Jeff Johnson’s Message To Roseanne Barr: “Don’t Be A Passive Aggressive Racist” [EXCLUSIVE]

06.01.18
Roseanne Barr’s show was cancelled after she went on Twitter talking about Valerie Jarrett. She was a senior advisor for Barack Obama and Roseanne called her an ape. ABC decided to end her show and Jeff Johnson spoke all about it.

Roseanne apologized and blamed the medicine Ambien for her remarks, but they fired back at her saying that the medicine might have side effects however racism isn’t one of them. Jeff believes it was good that she lost her job, but people need to understand she was always a racist.

It was a short run. ABC cancels the Roseanne reboot after she compares Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape. This is one moment and a long history of racism from the television star. Well, Twitter had time today. Check out the dragging.

 

