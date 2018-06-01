Honey chile listen up, this may be your time to shine! We just learned that NBC’s ‘The Voice — the hottest singing competition on TV — with four of the most successful recording artists (Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton) serving as coaches, is hitting the road this summer and wants to audition bad-ass talent at their OPEN CALL AUDITIONS!

Does this sound like you?

If so, hurry and brush up on those vocal chords — after all, you don’t want to end up like Adele and Sza.

The show is searching for solo artists and duos that perform all types of music: pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, alternative, Latin, country, blues, indie.

The requirements include being legally present in the U. S., must be over the age of 13, and meet all other eligibility requirements.

So far they are set to travel to the following locations:

Chicago, IL – June 9, 2018

Navy Pier – Festival Hall A

600 East Grand Avenue

Chicago, IL 60611

Atlanta, GA – June 16, 2018

Americasmart – Building 2

235 Williams Street

Atlanta, GA 30303

Dallas, TX – June 23, 2018

Globe Life Park in Arlington – 3rd Base Entrance

1000 Ballpark Way

Arlington, TX 76011

Salt Lake City, UT – July 14, 2018

Venue Address TBD

Good luck!

Read more and learn about those additional requirements at EURThisNthat.

"The Voice" Is Looking For Contestants

