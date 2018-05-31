Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue Reveals His Anxiety Triggered Leave Of Absence This Season

On March 19, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue took a leave of absence and would return in May, just before the regular season would end. But stayed mum on why he decided to step away.

But in talking to ESPN’s Rachel Nichol’s before the start of the NBA Finals, he revealed it was his anxiety that caused him to step away from the game.

“I’m glad it wasn’t anything serious. Just anxiety and the medication I’m on is great. No more chest pains, so everything’s been great,” Lue told Nichols.

Lue said that he changed his diet and a new medication also helped aid his anxiety. More than anything, it gave him a chance to chill from his hectic life as a coach and previously as a player, for the first time in 20 years.

“I think for the first time in my career, 20 years, I had a chance to focus on me. It wasn’t as bad as people thought it was. But I did have some chest pains for the last couple of years. And I was just trying to be able to get through it not knowing what was wrong with me,” Lue said.

He was also appreciative of all the support he got from the rest of the NBA community, namely Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who took a step away from his team last year following back surgery.

Wednesday, Kerr revealed what he said to Lue at the time, explaining how his health is more important than the team.

“The main message was, ‘You can’t allow what feels like the enormity of the job to interfere with your health and your recovery and whatever you need to do.’ I just told him the team will still be there when you get back,” said Kerr.

Now, Lue and Kerr are prepared to face off in the NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row.