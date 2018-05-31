SZA Might Have Permanent Vocal Cord Damage

When news hit that SZA would be taking leave from the TDE‘s “The Championship Tour,” most thought the singer would shut down her schedule for a few days of rest. However, the vocalist hinted on Twitter that her vocal cords might be permanently damaged.
In a series of now-deleted tweets, SZA suggested that a test performed to test the range of her voice didn’t land in her favor.
“My voice is permanently injured . Great !!!!!!!!!!!!! YAYYYYYUUYH!!!!!!!!’n,” SZA wrote Tuesday (May 29) night.
She added, “Tonight was the test . That settles that. I jus wanna be left alone my priorities are f*cked up . They been f*cked up . I need space goodbye.”
At the age of 27, SZA conceivably has a long career ahead of her and we hope that this is just a small setback.
Photo: Getty
