Korean Boss Who Slapped Black Female Employee Facing Charges

A Korean man who slapped his employee is pulling a Donald Trump by telling a blatant lie that he didn’t touch her, even though the assault was captured on video and eye witnesses confirmed it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

When Markus Moultrie’s order was incorrect at Doo’s Seafood restaurant last Friday in Snellville, Georgia, which is about 40 minutes outside of Atlanta, he was issued a refund by employee Ju’nea Turner. But the restaurant owner, a Korean named Doo Lee, blamed Turner, who is Black, for the wrong order, even though Moultrie made it clear it was his wife who made the mistake.

RELATED: Korean Male Boss Slaps Black Female Employee [VIDEO]

The owner and Turner began arguing and Moultrie started recording. Lee then pushed and slapped Turner, causing food to fly. The full slap isn’t shown on the video, but other people in the restaurant confirmed he hit her. Watch the disturbing video below:

Turned has now filed a warrant application and is seeking assault and battery charges against the owner, according to WSBTV.com.

“Me being a woman just trying to provide for my two, and I was assaulted,” Turner said. “He grabbed me so hard that he bruised my breast. I’m still in so much pain now.”

The owner has denied everything.

“I didn’t hit her, I didn’t slap her,” he said.

Who should be believed: Lee or the eyeballs that clearly saw an assault and the reaction from customers?

The owner clearly hit Turner and, although history tells us a Korean man could assault a Black woman on camera and there will be no repercussions, he may have to pay for his actions.

Turner and the owner were scheduled to have a hearing before a judge on June 13.

The Latest:

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

Korean Boss Who Slapped Black Female Employee Facing Charges was originally published on newsone.com