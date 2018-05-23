Videos
Tomi Lahren Had Drink Thrown At Her [VIDEO]

Lahren was out at brunch and got a whole glass of water tossed on her by an unknown woman.

Toni Lahren Tour Stop Draw Protests

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Tomi Lahren clearly knows by now that because of her controversial conservative stances and strong right-leaning opinions has made her plenty of enemies far and wide. While dining at a Minneapolis establishment, a woman tossed a glass a water on Lahren in what appeared to be an unprovoked act.

TMZ reports:

The conservative FOX News contributor was grabbing brunch with her mother and some family this past weekend when, on the way out, an anonymous woman chucked a full glass of water at her. Sources close to Tomi say the hurling was completely unprovoked.

In the clip, you can see Tomi come back to confront the woman and what appears to be the group she was with. A staff member seems to break it up and escort Tomi out. BTW … we’re told some of the water got on Tomi’s mom as well.

Tomi Lahren Had Drink Thrown At Her [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

