Instagram Intros New Mute Feature To Silence Annoying Friends & Family

Do you follow an annoying friend or family member who continually fills your Instagram timeline with nonsense? Well, Instagram is rolling out a new feature for you to help with that issue.
Today, Instagram announced a new way to control what pops up on your timeline with their new mute in feed feature. Instead of unfollowing the annoying person you know will have the option of just hiding posts from them altogether. The new feature now allows you to make your feed even more personalized according to Instagram.
The person you have selected to be ignored will not know you have muted them. You can see their posts by visiting their profile and will still get notifications when you are tagged in a post. When you feel like taking them from off social timeout, you can just unmute them, and they will appear back on your timeline. The mute feature also will hide their instastories from you as well.
The mute feature is just another improvement Instagram has rolled out this year. This past March the company announced a semi-return to chronological timelines as well a new profile bio feature. It also announced a crackdown on comment section trolls as well. It really sounds like Facebook is trying to make Instagram great again and we are entirely here for it.
Now we got a long list of people we need to mute, and we know you do, too.
