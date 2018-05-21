Billboard Music Awards 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Slay! Celebs Rule The Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Slay! Celebs Rule The Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_2999923" align="alignleft" width="908"] Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty[/caption] Some of the biggest names in music flocked to Las Vegas for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the night's performances will include Janet Jackson, who is receiving the Icon Award, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. But first up, here's the best of the best of the red carpet.