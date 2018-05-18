At Least 8 Reported Dead In School Shooting At Texas High School

Authorities on site at Santa Fe High School in Dickinson ISD have confirmed that at least eight people were shot and killed following a school shooting. The suspect, a student who has not been identified, is currently in custody according to assistant principal Cris Richardson. Students were evacuated from the high school and taken to Alamo Gym, located on Hwy 6.

This is the third school shooting in the past seven days and the 22nd in the United States since the beginning of the year.

The entire school district is on lockdown, district officials said.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 people roughly 20 miles northwest of Galveston and 30 miles southeast of Houston.

The high school has about 1,400 students, according to GreatSchools.org. We’ll update this story as it develops.

