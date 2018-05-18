Hip-Hop Spot
Home > Hip-Hop Spot

“Deadpool” Isn’t For Everyone: “If You Take Your Kids, They’re Gonna Take Your Kids” [EXCLUSIVE]

21 reads
Leave a comment

Deadpool 2” is out in theaters today and Headkrack is so excited about it. He warned parents not to bring children under 18 to it because it’s inappropriate. The first installment of this film was pretty raw and Headkrack told his young son that he’s going to have to wait a while to see it.

Offset was released from the hospital after crashing his car and Cardi B flew out to be with him. Headkrack also spoke about Nicki Minaj being on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. She was supposed to celebrate at a strip club, but plans have been changed so more fans can party with her.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Donald Glover Is No Longer Involved In The “Deadpool” Animated Series [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Offset Lost $150,000 Chain At Lower East Side Hotel

RELATED: First African-American Female Road Racer Stuntwoman Killed On “Deadpool 2” Set

The Latest:

James Fortune & Headkrack

Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “Deadpool” Isn’t For Everyone: “If You Take Your Kids, They’re Gonna Take Your Kids” [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

Deadpool 2 , Movies , offset

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close