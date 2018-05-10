Offset Lost $150,000 Chain At Lower East Side Hotel

Cardi B is facing a possible lawsuit thanks to her peoples putting hands on an autograph seeker after the Met Gala earlier this week. But her fiancé Offset seems to have taken an L that same night himself.

Page Six is reporting that when the Migos rapper checked out of his Lower East Side hotel room with Cardi B he left a lot lighter than when he entered as someone made off with his $150,000 diamond encrusted chain. Apparently, when the couple headed back to Hotel Sixty LES on Allen Street after the Met Gala, they left the door wide open so their entourage could enter and exit the place as they pleased. Unfortunately “The door was left open even when they weren’t in the room” according to a police source.

It wasn’t until Offset touched down back home in Atlanta that he realized the pricey piece was MIA. He then called his manager who was still at the 6th borough hotel but when staff searched the room for the jewels it was long gone in the wind. Zook then allegedly called the police but when Page Six reached out to him for comment he denied ever making the call (code of the streets?).

“I didn’t really deal with it, so I don’t know much,” he said. “I have no comment.”

SIXTY Hotels, Cardi B and Offset’s peoples didn’t return any calls for comments on the situation either.

Well, at least he still has Cardi. She’s the real priceless piece in this whole situation.

