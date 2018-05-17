Why Cathy Hughes Is So Deserving Of Getting A Street Named After Her [EXCLUSIVE]

Cathy Hughes is the founder and owner of Radio One and TV One. She was honored by her hometown by having a street named after her in Omaha. Jeff Johnson spoke about how Cathy is building a legacy, getting our Black voices heard and is one of the greatest media giants.
Jeff also spoke about John Bunn. He has been making headlines lately because he was convicted of murder at 14, but didn’t do it. John was recently released and now is ready to live his life and losing so many years.
