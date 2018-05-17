Jeff Johnson
Home > Jeff Johnson

Why Cathy Hughes Is So Deserving Of Getting A Street Named After Her [EXCLUSIVE]

4 reads
Leave a comment

Cathy Hughes is the founder and owner of Radio One and TV One. She was honored by her hometown by having a street named after her in Omaha. Jeff Johnson spoke about how Cathy is building a legacy, getting our Black voices heard and is one of the greatest media giants.

Jeff also spoke about John Bunn. He has been making headlines lately because he was convicted of murder at 14, but didn’t do it. John was recently released and now is ready to live his life and losing so many years.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Cathy Hughes To Receive Legacy Award

RELATED: Alfred Liggins III Delivers Speech At Cathy Hughes School Of Communications [VIDEO]

RELATED: Cathy Hughes Reveals What Happened When She Offered Erica Campbell Her Own Radio Show

The Latest:

4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner

30 photos Launch gallery

4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner

Continue reading Why Cathy Hughes Is So Deserving Of Getting A Street Named After Her [EXCLUSIVE]

4th & H Street In Washington D.C. Renamed Cathy Hughes Corner

cathy hughes , street

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close