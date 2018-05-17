On Monday, May 14, science teacher Marcus-David L. Peters was fatally shot by police on Interstate 95 in Richmond, Virginia. Reportedly, Peters was being pursued by cops after a hit-and-run. Police claimed he hit two more vehicles after the initial accident and then drove off the road.
WTVR.com reports, “Peters emerged from his disabled vehicle and ran into the northbound lanes of I-95. He was not wearing any clothes. Peters then ran back towards the on-ramp and charged the RPD officer, who deployed his Taser in an effort to disable Peters. It proved ineffective, so the officer fired his service weapon, striking Peters, who was unarmed.” Peters died shortly after midnight on May 15. He was only 24 years old.
Peters’ mother Barbara Peters told Richmond Times-Dispatch, “That was not my son. This is just so out of character. Something went terribly wrong.” See the photo below of Marcus-David.
Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham released a bizarre statement, deciding to stress that because he was naked does not mean that he wasn’t a threat. “We are all deeply affected by what happened here – by the loss of life,” he said. “Our officers do not take the use of deadly force lightly. I think it’s important to remember that being naked does not remove a threat. So far, the eyewitness accounts we’ve heard have been consistent: our officer tried using verbal commands, then used non-lethal force first by deploying his Taser before using his service weapon.”
The young man hasn’t even been dead 48 hours, and they are already attempting to justify the shooting? Why not offer condolences and say there will be an investigation? Reportedly, the officer who shot Peters is on administrative leave.
Our condolences go out to Marcus-David L. Peters’ friends and family.
The Latest:
- Cops Defend Shooting Unarmed And Naked Science Teacher
- What Will Baltimore PD Do Now That Its Black Police Commissioner Has Been Fired?
- Praise Break: Jonathan McReynolds “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Willow Smith Admits She Was Cutting Herself After “Whip My Hair” Fame [VIDEO]
- T.I. Arrested Trying To Enter Gated Community He Lives In
Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics
Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics
1. Aja Evans, Team USASource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Elana Meyers Taylor, Team USASource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Team USA3 of 14
4. Chris Kinney, Team USA4 of 14
5. Jordan Greenway, Team USASource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Erin Jackson, Team USASource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Shani Davis, Team USASource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Maame Biney, Team USASource:Getty 8 of 14
9. Kimani Griffin, Team USASource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Shannon-Ogbani Abeda, Eritrea10 of 14
11. Sabrina Wanjiku, Kenya11 of 14
12. Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell, JamaicaSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana13 of 14
14. Audra Segree, Jamaica14 of 14
SEE ALSO:
Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race
Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained
Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening